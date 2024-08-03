Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, August 3

Let's get your first Wordle of the weekend won. Go straight for today's answer if you like, there's nothing wrong with a quick click every now and then. Not your style? Then you'll want to use our fresh clue for the August 3 (1141) puzzle to nudge your guesses in the right direction, or our helpful tips to give your thoughts a fresh angle.

Imagine being the sort of person who would forget to use a yellow letter that was already staring them right in the face. Who wouldn't notice it until they realised they'd made a guess that could've easily been so, so much better than it was. Yeah. It's not been a fantastic Wordle week for me, has it?

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, August 3

What covers everything from giant salmon to tiny tetra, and is also the name of a general form of measurement used in reviews, temperatures, and more? That's today's Wordle answer.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Start Saturday with a Wordle win. The answer to the August 3 (1141) Wordle is SCALE.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 2: FLAKE

FLAKE August 1: CHALK

CHALK July 31: PENNE

PENNE July 30: FERAL

FERAL July 29: SUPER

SUPER July 28: SMOCK

SMOCK July 27: JUICE

JUICE July 26: AWASH

AWASH July 25: PORCH

PORCH July 24: FORTE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.