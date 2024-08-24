Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, August 24

Our hint for today's Wordle is only a short scroll away if you need it. Don't be afraid to have a look—it's supposed to give you a clue, not do all the hard work for you. Of course, if you'd like someone to do all the hard work for you, we can help there too: we've got the answer to the August 24 (1162) Wordle all written out and ready to go.

I'd like to tell you that I used all my wits and cunning to expertly piece the clues together, but in truth, I just had a string of rows filled with yellow letters that eventually left me with no alternative but today's Wordle answer. Still, it's nice to know when I'm just one final row away from a win—especially when I'm barely halfway down the board.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, August 24

Thinking of food will help today, specifically boneless cuts of meat or fish. British English users would typically want to double up one of the consonants here.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Help is here. The answer to the August 24 (1162) Wordle is FILET.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 23: LEECH

LEECH August 22: BRUTE

BRUTE August 21: MULCH

MULCH August 20: DELAY

DELAY August 19: METER

METER August 18: LANKY

LANKY August 17: STORM

STORM August 16: BRACE

BRACE August 15: ACORN

ACORN August 14: SHORE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.