Today's Wordle answer for Monday, April 29

Start your Wordle week off on the right foot with our help. On this page, you'll find all the tips you need to make every guess count, as well as a fresh clue for the April 29 (1045) puzzle. You can also find today's answer, just in case you need it.

I knew it, I definitely knew it and I definitely could've had today's Wordle cleared at least two guesses earlier if only I'd realised what I had in front of me a little sooner. It's funny how all those little gaps and discovering the right letters in the wrong order can turn ordinary words into something so strange.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, April 29

Today's winning word can mean a few things. In some cases, this can refer to a creative skill, hands used to _____ items from clay, wood, or fabric. It can also refer to small boats or even aeroplanes. There's only one vowel hiding in today's answer.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, enjoy your latest win. The answer to the April 29 (1045) Wordle is CRAFT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 28: PRUNE

PRUNE April 27: GLEAM

GLEAM April 26: VAPID

VAPID April 25: INTRO

INTRO April 24: SWORE

SWORE April 23: ROVER

ROVER April 22: LASER

LASER April 21: JOLLY

JOLLY April 20: LUCID

LUCID April 19: RAISE

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.