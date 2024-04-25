Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, April 25

Click this way and enjoy your latest Wordle win. Whether you want to go straight for the best bit and click straight through to today's answer or you'd like to take your time and mull over a fresh clue for the April 25 (1041) game, you'll find everything you need and more right here.

The few yellow letters I found on my first two rows were a pretty awkward bunch—and today that was just what I needed. If they weren't going to sit in any of the usual spots then they'd have to go there and there, and their odd placement meant I found today's Wordle answer in a flash.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, April 25

The beginning of something, the little lead-in before the main event. Today's answer is the shortened form of a longer word.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's keep going. The answer to the April 25 (1041) Wordle is INTRO.

PC Gamer Newsletter Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 24: SWORE

SWORE April 23: ROVER

ROVER April 22: LASER

LASER April 21: JOLLY

JOLLY April 20: LUCID

LUCID April 19: RAISE

RAISE April 18: FACET

FACET April 17: TITHE

TITHE April 16: SHANK

SHANK April 15: EQUIP

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.