Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 16

Find a fresh angle for your daily Wordle game with our collection of tips and advice, or give today's puzzle a quick boost with a clue written exclusively for the April 16 (1032) challenge. Need something more direct? Then make sure you click your way to today's answer.

I was just one letter off a win in two. Two. Somehow that almost feels worse than a game that sees me pulling out my hair and scraping the bottom of the board. There's only one sensible thing to do—make sure I use the other letter tomorrow, so I don't make the same mistake again. Okay so "sensible" might not be the right word for it, but it'll still make me feel better.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, April 16

Today's answer can refer to the part of a leg between the knee and ankle, or a cut of meat from the same area. Lamb is a popular choice in slow-cook recipes.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your latest win. The answer to the April 16 (1032) Wordle is SHANK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 15: EQUIP

EQUIP April 14: BLIMP

BLIMP April 13: STEEL

STEEL April 12: WHINY

WHINY April 11: LOUSE

LOUSE April 10: BROTH

BROTH April 9 : MERGE

: MERGE April 8: BREED

BREED April 7: VOILA

VOILA April 6: FINCH

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.