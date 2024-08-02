This $10 Gunpla building game has saved me from spending all my money and filling my house with plastic models that take hours to build

I decided that this would be the perfect year to get into Gunpla. As someone who has shelves upon shelves of collectibles and figures, it seemed like a reasonable addition. Plus I wanted something to do, and had exhausted most other creative outlets. Embroidery took too long, I didn't have the patience to learn how to crochet. So the only other logical thing was to get into Gunpla. But for those who don't know, Gunpla isn't exactly a cheap hobby. The sets I've been collecting aren't quite your master-grade, hundred-buck worth. But still, costs add up.

Fortunately, I've found a way for my Gunpla building parasite to be satisfied without having to spend more than $10, and it's all thanks to Mech Builder . This puzzle game does exactly what it sounds like it should and gives you various models to work with and build. You'll have to use snippers to free model pieces from their frames, before putting pieces together to create your mech. Once you've got the mech built, you'll have to go in with stickers and adorn your new model—which is always my least favourite part.

In fact, Mech Builder makes all the hardest parts of Gunpla building much easier. In real life, I've ended up with more scratches and scuffs from sharp plastic than I can count on one hand, not to mention the grief I go through each time a tiny yet integral piece disappears into the aether right as I need it to put together my unit. Now the process is available to me on desktop, I don't even have to steady my shaking hands to avoid the frustration of misplacing a sticker and wanting to throw away the model I've spent hours creating.

It's also a great way for new people to get into Gunpla. Getting your first set is pretty intimidating due to all the small parts and thorough instructions you need to go over. I know building my first model in real life took me more hours than I like to admit. So I really appreciated that Mech Builder makes the process far more approachable and breaks down everything step by step to help you understand what you need to do. Rather than me helplessly flicking through an instruction manual and praying my final product ended up like the pictures.

If you're still not sure, or you're not ready to invest in the full game, the demo gives you a prime example of what the whole experience is all about too. You start with a pretty easy model which I snapped together in no time, and the next couple slowly scale in difficulty. Before long, I found myself assembling intricate models without having to consult any hints or even look at the provided instructions.

It's nice to have these options if you do find yourself getting caught up in what piece needs to click where, which I did once I started dealing with larger models. But for the most part, getting to jam pieces together and seeing what works is most of the fun with Mech Builder, and it's not something you get to mess around with when building actual Gunpla. They won't satisfyingly snap together on screen if you're putting them in the wrong place, and there's no way to force them together. There's no stress of desperately trying to pull tiny pieces of plastic apart, possibly snapping them because you misread the instructions. Which I've never had to do with any of my models. Promise.

So whether you're already displaying a bountiful collection of Gunpla, or you're curious about what building these intricate kits means, Mech Builder is a wonderful simulation of the experience without the additional stress of losing parts, incorrect sticker placements, or the financial burden of a new collection. I wish I had the opportunity to play around with Mech Builder before I decided to invest all my money into the real deal, but I'm glad I've now found an alternative for when I desperately want to build a kit I can't quite afford this month.