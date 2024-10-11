The sequel to one of the best murder mystery games ever is only a month away, and there's a new demo out now

Grisly, innovative, and fascinating, The Case of the Golden Idol is one of my favorite mystery games of all time. The individual murders you have to solve are incredibly satisfying as you pore over all the details, search the crime scenes for clues, and even lift items right from the suspects' pockets, and the overarching story of the mysterious relics that links all these murders together is worthy of its own page-turning novel.

And now a sequel is afoot! The Rise of the Golden Idol transports us into the gritty 1970s for another round of gruesome crimes, and we don't have much longer to wait to get our hands bloody. Color Gray Games and publisher Playstack have announced a release date, and it's barely a month away: The Rise of the Golden Idol releases on November 12. Here's a trailer for a glimpse of the baffling crimes that await you.

The Rise of the Golden Idol - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As a famous detective likes to say… just one more thing. There's also a new "extended" demo out right now on Steam so you can start solving your first couple of cases. The new demo includes everything from the original demo, plus an additional murder to puzzle over. I know what I'm doing on my lunch break today, how about you?

This is a little awkward after I just said one more thing, but… just another one more thing: the original game has just been updated with a new UI and hint system and Steam Deck support. If you've never played The Case of the Golden Idol, this seems like a great time to give it a go.