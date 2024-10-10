The Kamala Harris campaign is going to stream World of Warcraft tonight to court the gamer vote

Since it was launched in August, the Kamala Harris Twitch channel has broadcast rallies and speeches from Flint, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and other locations across the USA. It's about to go slightly further afield, with a Tim Walz rally being broadcast from Azeroth, as Wired reports.

A live audio feed of Walz speaking in Arizona will be accompanied by Twitch streamer Preheat playing World of Warcraft and adding commentary. A guides writer for Wowhead, Preheat has more than 50,000 subscribers on Twitch. No, Walz won't be playing WoW with Preheat, so we won't find out if he's a druid main.

So, uh, why is this happening? It's part of the Harris campaign's plan to increase its visibility to young men, which has also included advertisements played during sporting events and on IGN. As the Washington Post put it, they're making a push for "the gamer vote" which included a "Geeks & Nerds for Harris" fundraiser.

Donald Trump has his own Twitch channel too of course, one that was once banned for violating Twitch's guidelines on hateful content. Don't expect to see that channel broadcasting gameplay from Guild Wars 2 in response, however, given that Trump has previously blamed videogames for fueling violent culture.