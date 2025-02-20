'A wizard is never late, nor is he early, he arrives precisely when he means to,' but it's a different story for hobbits because Tales of the Shire is delayed again

Just over a month before it was due to launch, the cozy hobbit life sim Tales of the Shire has been delayed, and is now set to come out on July 29.

Tales of the Shire, for those not in the know, is essentially "Stardew Valley but with happy little hobbits," except that it's 3D rather than 2D and focuses more on cooking than farming, which seems appropriate. Villagers in the game's little town of Bywater wander around doing their things, while you embark on various quests and just live your life in a quiet corner of the world "painted in pastel earth tones, with a lovely art style that balances impression and detail."

This is actually the second time Tales of the Shire has been delayed—it was originally supposed to be out in the second half of 2024—and it may be well warranted. PC Gamer's Kara Phillips, who knows a thing or two about the life and farming sim genre, was not impressed by a demo of the game she checked out in September 2024, saying it "lacks an identity and is frankly just disappointing."

"After spending four hours in the demo of Tales of the Shire, I'm confident in saying that it currently feels like a clumsy, half-baked attempt to resolve the last few years of Lord of the Rings games," Kara wrote. "There's an extreme lack of substance to mechanics, characters, and even dialogue. So rather than being a turning point, it feels like another nail in the coffin."

At the same time, she held out hope that Tales of the Shire might get it right, but said "a lot more work is going to need to be done between now and its launch." It seems that developer Wētā Workshop does not disagree with that assessment.

"We want this game to feel like a warm hug from Middle-earth, and we are making sure that no matter what you play, you'll feel right at home in The Shire," Wētā wrote. "From foot-hair styles to the fluffiest cakes, every detail will be just right.

"We appreciate your patience and cannot wait for you to experience life in The Shire this summer. In the meantime, arrange the table, polish your silver and get ready for a feast fit for a Hobbit!"

