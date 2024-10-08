In the wake of some of the year's biggest releases, the balance of power on the Steam top wishlists charts has shifted

We've had a real run of big game releases recently, finally getting our hands on games that have long dominated the Steam top 100 most wishlisted games list—including Black Myth: Wukong, Frostpunk 2, and Space Marine 2.

So where do things lie now those games aren't topping the charts anymore? The results are actually pretty interesting.

In first place now is Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest in the long-running dinosaur-smacking series. It really shows the impact Monster Hunter World had when it launched in 2018—before then, it would have been bizarre to imagine Monster Hunter having loads of fans on PC, let alone enjoying broad mainstream popularity generally outside of Japan. After Rise—which felt more like a concession to the series' handheld roots—I'm more than ready for a proper follow-up to World, and it looks like loads of you are too.

Second place is, weirdly, Deadlock. I say "weirdly" because not only did the game come pretty much out of nowhere earlier this year, but a lot of people are also already playing it. It's testament to the power Valve's games still wield that its new shooter/MOBA is generating this amount of interest—looks like it'll be a big hit whenever it randomly decides to release it without telling anyone.

Of course, at third is an old friend—Hollow Knight: Silksong. Even to call this sequel "long-awaited" at this point feels like a comical understatement, and I have to admit that the studio's recent silence on the game does have me a little worried. If we do lose Silksong to development hell, will we as a people ever psychologically recover?

The rest of the top ten is as diverse as the wonderful world of PC gaming tends to be these days, including everything from tactical military shooter Delta Force at fifth, to Vin Diesel dinosaur craft-o-rama ARK 2 at eighth, to No Man's Sky follow-up Light No Fire at tenth (I guess Hello Games really is, finally, forgiven?).

The full top ten list at time of writing is as follows:

