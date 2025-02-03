'I feel extremely insulted by this': Platinum removes most of its games from its website, erasing the last signs of life for Project GG

The website for PlatinumGames has undergone an unexpected change: A page that previously listed the studio's game releases has been unceremoniously deleted, and with it some of the last remaining evidence of the Ultraman-inspired Project GG (via Eurogamer).

As archived versions of the Platinum site show, it used to have a page titled "Games," listing 22 of the studio's releases dating back to its founding in 2006. Today, trying to visit that same URL redirects you to the site's homepage. In the Games page's place, there's now a page titled "Works," listing just eight of those 22 games and the recently-announced Ninja Gaiden 4, which Platinum is developing in partnership with Team Ninja.

Included in the 14 games that evaporated from the website were Babylon's Fall, the square Enix-published live-service RPG that crumbled and closed less than a year after launch, and Project GG—the unreleased, officially untitled superhero game from former Platinum director and co-founder Hideki Kamiya, who left the studio in 2023.

Announced with a teaser trailer in 2020, Project GG was intended as Platinum's first foray into self-publishing. The trailer, which featured a character undergoing an Ultraman-style transformation to battle a rampant kaiju, said the game would serve as the "powerful climax to the Hideki Kamiya hero trilogy" in the lineage of Kamiya's previous work on Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101.

Little else materialized about Project GG in the time between its announcement and Kamiya's departure, and it's clear that his involvement didn't continue afterwards. When asked on X about the fate of Project GG shortly after leaving the studio, Kamiya said (via machine translation) to "ask Platinum about Platinum."

If Project GG is still an ongoing concern, Platinum isn't leaving many signs of life. Best I can tell, the only remaining official evidence that the project ever existed are the surviving teaser trailer on Platinum's YouTube account and a single tweet.

Reacting to the website changes on X, former Platinum creative producer Jean Pierre Kellams wasn't impressed by the changes (via VGC).

"PlatinumGames erasing its history on its website is extremely regrettable," Kellams said. "I wonder if the [sic] pulled the carpet tiles out of the lobby, too. As someone proud of working on those games, I feel deeply insulted by this."

We've reached out to Platinum for comment, and will update this story if we receive a reply.