Check out the PSX vibes on spooky, lo-fi horror mystery Pinnacle Point

Oh my brother! Cinematic trailer for [Pinnacle Point] indie game - YouTube Watch On

An upcoming indie horror game has pretty promising vibes and the look that I know some of us love to see in a horror title. Pinnacle Point by solo developer Robin Shen, aka Ready2Run, is all kinds of fog and neon and blocky polygons that encapsulate the lo-fi vibe of the PSX era of gaming.

Pinnacle Point plans to be a classic survival horror game of exploration, puzzle solving, and tense combat. It'll use a blend of modern dynamic camera with more PSX-era fixed perspectives to keep you on edge, and have that kind of strange non-linear narrative that you uncover via finding environmental hints and in-game notes.

"In Pinnacle Point, Aron is on a desperate mission to search for his lost brother who got tangled up with a sinister corporation that claims to offer a solution for immortality. As he infiltrates their ranks, he uncovers a horrifying truth: their version of eternal life comes at a great cost. Aron must navigate this treacherous world, risking his own soul, to save his brother from a fate worse than death," says the official description.

"The line between reality and nightmare blurs as you delve deeper into the corporation's experiments and your brother’s fate. Full voice acting and meticulously crafted environments build a world steeped in atmospheric horror," says Ready2Run.

More recent screenshots and video from Pinnacle Point have this really great interlace effect that makes it even more of-the-era for the late 90s and early aughts. Mimics that CRT fuzz without getting too in the way—though I'd guess it'll be something you can turn off if you hate that kind of thing.

I'm developing Pinnacle Point, a cinematic horror mystery game filled with dark secrets and eerie vibes. Here's a little look at what I've been working on. If this is your thing, follow me for more, help me by spreading the word, wishlist! (Link in the comments) 🖤Thank you! pic.twitter.com/9mv8Z2E1lASeptember 1, 2024

You can find Pinnacle Point on Steam, where it doesn't yet have a release date other than "coming soon." You can follow developer Robin Shen on Twitter and YouTube.