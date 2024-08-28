There was a wedding at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer reveal: 'Our love is stronger than any meta'

As a legendary mercenary once said, love can bloom anywhere—even on a battlefield. It was proven this week at Call of Duty: Next, as CoD-focused content creators flocked to Washington D.C. to try Black Ops 6's multiplayer and, in the case of two specific attendees, join in holy matrimony.

Last night, a crowd convened outside the Call of Duty: Next venue to witness the wedding of Brad "TheCallofDutyDJ" and Chloe "chloejagger," two streamers whose romance began as all great loves do: with a chance meeting during a fateful Call of Duty match. "Chloe, I have adored you since the first lobby we met," Brad told his bride in a recording aired during today's CoD: Next showcase. "It was truly love at first snipe."

For his wedding attire, the groom wore a tuxedo ensemble in Black Ops 6 black and orange, complete with cufflinks bearing the Call of Duty logo. As they exchanged vows, the betrothed were surrounded by a cheering sea of sunglasses, CoD tees, and the occasional cargo short.

"Our love is stronger than any meta, and I'm excited to spend the rest of my life with you," Brad said. "I vow to always cherish, protect you, and let you defuse the bomb." That last bit of chivalry got some woo's from the crowd.

"You instantly made me laugh harder than I ever have," Chloe said in her own vows. "I vow to stay by your side, even when you steal my kill."

(Image credit: Activision)

After placing their rings on each other's fingers, the newlyweds cut their wedding cake: a four-tier affair with a topper showing the couple playing Call of Duty side-by-side. The cake also has a menacing ACOG scope crosshair on it. I'm unsure if that's communicating somebody's aiming at the cake, or if the cake itself is a long-range firearm. The Call of Duty logo's on there, too. Nothing says matrimonial bliss like franchise branding.

Unfortunately, because the wedding looked uncatered, I'm guessing there was a lack of dedicated servers.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It means everything to us. Call of Duty's a big part of our lives," Chloe said while speaking live on stream during today's Black Ops 6 multiplayer reveals. "This is a dream." Asked what their honeymoon plans are, Brad said that at the moment, their goal is to "definitely go home and play the beta as much as we can. We'll worry about the honeymoon after that."