Deep Rock Galactic now has its own official heavy metal song, called—you guessed it—Rock and Stone

After years of gleefully saying "Rock and Stone!" to each other, Deep Rock Galactic fans can now finally sing it too. Italian metal band Wind Rose have collaborated with the DRG team to produce a song named for the iconic catchphrase, with a delightfully weird music video.

Dwarf-themed heavy metal is apparently Wind Rose's bread and butter—past singles include Diggy Diggy Hole and Mine Mine Mine!, and their latest album (which you'll find Rock and Stone on) is called Trollslayer (referencing a caste of dwarves from Warhammer Fantasy). Hey, I respect anyone who's found their niche.

The video stars the band in impressive dwarven regalia, singing to an audience of Deep Rock Galactic miners, and going on their own adventure to dig on Hoxxes IV and fight swarms of glyphids. The actual song… well, I don't think it's giving Imagine Dragons a run for their money, and the chorus seems a bit repetitive to me, though this admittedly isn't my usual genre. But it's got plenty of infectious enthusiasm, and certainly feels in the same spirit as Deep Rock Galactic's boisterous and unrelentingly positive community, so I can't be too sniffy about it.

The game has definitely earned its own anthem—six years on from its original Early Access release, DRG is still enduringly popular and beloved, with regular content updates and even a successful spin-off. Developer Ghost Ship Games has even been approached about a TV show adaptation—maybe it's just found its theme tune?