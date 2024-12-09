First it was Counter-Strike, now it's GTA RP: Fortnite unveils LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, a 'social roleplay experience in the Lego Fortnite world'

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Just two days after revealing Ballistic, an upcoming 5v5 round-based tactical FPS "experience" that sure as hell looks a lot like Counter-Strike, Fortnite is continuing its brazen campaign to become every other videogame all at once. Today, Epic announced Lego Fortnite Brick Life, a "social roleplay experience in the Lego Fortnite world." Set in "an ever-evolving city," Epic says Brick Life will let players "build your own stories by interacting with both the environment and your fellow residents."

In other words, it's like a GTA roleplay server, but with Lego. In Fortnite.

While we can probably assume that Brick Life won't feature quite as much vehicular manslaughter as GTA RP allows, I challenge you to watch the gameplay trailer above and not see Grand Theft Auto when the little Lego minifig hops onto a bike to tear down a city boulevard. And then it immediately cuts to other Lego folks doing a bank heist! The influences aren't subtle.

Brick Life's metropolis setting, Brick Bay, will feature a variety of "vibrant locales" like beaches, a seemingly-haunted magic academy, restaurants, rooftop clubs, and gyms where minifigs can lift weights for disappointingly few visible gains. As part of the roleplay experience, Brick Life players can assume different in-game professions, like Academy Professor, Security Officer, Sushi Chef, and "Scoundrel." Not sure what kind of resume you need for that last one.

Elsewhere in Brick Bay, players will be able to purchase empty lots to build Lego RP homes, where they can place items and decorations from the in-game furniture catalogue. They'll also be able to buy "more unique" furniture from Brick Bay's furniture shop. Additionally, "most Decor Bundles and Builds" that you might've already acquired for the existing Lego Fortnite survival mode will be cross-compatible with Brick Life.

Brick Life will join in the rollout of Fortnite's in-game text chat, which Fortnite Creators will be able to add to their own islands later this week. Surely this can only go well.

For more details, visit Epic's rundown in the official Brick Life reveal news post. Lego Fortnite Brick Life launches on December 12.