Here's a colorful medieval city builder that focuses on procedural designs and organic districts

Indie studio Irregular Shapes just announced its debut release, City Tales - Medieval Era, at The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today. The colorful City Tales will emphasize organic city planning that lets your cities grow as you go, rather than being planned from the start. It's also—clearly—going to have a lot of unique personality, not just in the hand-painted looks of its graphics but in the companion system that puts a suite of advisors at your disposal who will have to be assigned to jobs in the city based on their skills.

Irregular Shapes intends to release City Tales - Medieval Era into early access in the second quarter of 2025.

Some of City Tales' features do seem exceptionally unique or interesting in a crowded genre. It'll have an organic zoning system that then self-divides your districts into irregularly shaped plots, much like you'd see on a map of most any city from the medieval period, rather than the regular grids of many modern developments. It'll also have a procedural building system that generates "one-of-a-kind buildings in real-time" to fit those plots.

The debut trailer sweeps over a city from the outskirts of lumber camps, farm fields, and hunting lodges before showing a stone castle perched on a hill with some buildings at its foot. As the camera sweeps up, the city beyond is revealed to be quite large indeed—something developer Irregular Shapes is emphasizing as a feature. The planned economy of City Tales will have "over 50 different types of resources and over 60 types of buildings."

"We’re very excited to finally reveal City Tales - Medieval Era, our first project since we founded the studio in 2024," says Rémi Malet, founder of Irregular Shapes, in a press release. "As city builder passionate players ourselves, we’re taking a step forward in the genre to create an innovative medieval game that puts creativity first while offering satisfying building and management systems. Can’t wait to see the players constructing medieval cities next year."

You can find City Tales - Medieval Era on Steam.