I was wrong—Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players are still finding fault with the Squid Game skins despite them looking cool

Squid Game has only been in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for a few days now, and despite my initial thoughts that players would appreciate a new batch of cool skins, it seems that some people aren't that happy.

"Anyone else sick of these damn skins," Call of Duty player btrosCuPoJoE says. "Not to mention [they] look exactly the same running around in-game, so it's hard to figure out who is an enemy and who isn't." It's true that all the green jumpsuits running around can be a bit discombobulating, but not being distinguishable from other players isn't out of the ordinary after a big new collaboration. And if things get particularly difficult, you can also just look to see what colour the player's name is that floats above their head.



Although one of the Squid Game modes, which sees players go up against each other in a deathmatch, would probably benefit from having one side comprised of green jumpsuits and the other just being the pink soldiers instead of having a random selection of both on either side. Despite this opinion also apparently being pretty embarrassing among Gen Alpha, players are standing by it. "Last time I suggested this, a bunch of 12-year-olds made fun of me," a player says. "I don't care what anyone says. We need blue outlines for our allies like any other modern shooter has."

Another issue that players have is the price. You can get the Masked Worker (the pink soldier) bundle for 2,800 COD points, which is around $28, but as you can only buy the points in certain packages, you'll probably end up spending $30 if you want to get the 1,000 and 2,000 bundles.

With this bundle, all you get are the triangle, circle, and square masked workers, a couple of gun skins, an emote, and some charms. It's understandable that some players aren't too happy, but these prices are nothing new for Call of Duty or most other free-to-play games, and just like always, players will still buy them.

"Buying skins in an FPS game absolutely baffles me," one player says. "Fortnite, I get. You see your skin the entire time you play. COD? You literally NEVER see your skin. Especially if you're me, who never gets top 3 on the team." But players have the right to spend their money on whatever they see fit. And to be fair, some of the skins on offer look pretty great.

There are several operator skins up for grabs as part of the Squid Game collaboration. There's the Player 006 green jumpsuit, which is apparently what's causing all the confusion. Then there's the pink soldier uniform, the game master, the donors with their suits and golden masks, and even the doll from red-light green-light Chul-su. Like I said before, my favourite operator skin has to be the pink soldiers, but honestly, all of them look sick. To be clear, I say this with the knowledge of Squid Game's anti-capitalist message, so shilling out to a game like Call of Duty is obviously incredibly ironic, but that doesn't make these operators look any less cool.