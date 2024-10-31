Baldur's Gate 3 players have downloaded 50 million mods since official support was added, and Larian is 'glad [it] could facilitate' 10,000 players renaming Withers to Bone Daddy
The most important mod.
While Baldur's Gate 3 modders have been tinkering away since early access, it was only with September's Patch 7 that we got official mod support, with Larian sharing its modding toolkit and supporting it with an in-game mod manager. Since then, 50 million mods have been downloaded.
Larian celebrated the milestone on Twitter, noting that 10,000 of those downloads come from dedicated Withers fans who know the man's true name: Bone Daddy. It suits him.
If you're wondering why so many people are fetishising an enigmatic corpse who doles out respecs, then obviously you missed how obsessed people were with Fallout's Ghoul. Folks just love desiccated dudes without a nose.
And who could blame them?
"So, uh, glad we could facilitate that," says Larian.
I'm also rather partial to the mod that gives him sexy shorts embossed with the important question, "Art thou nasty"?
Now over a year old, BG3 still feels as vibrant and popular as ever. While you might assume mod support gave its popularity a wee bump, it's actually enjoyed live-service numbers of concurrent players all year. And this is despite the absence of expansions or DLC, and the announcement that Larian is largely done with the game. It has received absolutely loads of post-launch support, though, and September's patch was a big 'un.
