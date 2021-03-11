Games Workshop is giving away a Steam key for 12 games with the next issue of White Dwarf

White Dwarf is a monthly magazine that covers Games Workshop's tabletop money-spinners like Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar, with additional rules and background, battle reports, painting and modeling tips, and so on. I once got a free plastic space marine with a copy and thought that was a sweet deal, but this month's edition will come with a Steam key that gets you 12 games and some DLC.

Those freebies are:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Total War: Warhammer

The Call of the Beastmen DLC for Total War: Warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

Warhammer Underworlds: Online

Warhammer Quest

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times

Talisman: Digital Edition

Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach

Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon – Da Orks

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf

Of those, Vermintide 2 and Total War: Warhammer are among the best Warhammer Fantasy games you can play (although the Beastmen add-on isn't so well-regarded, there's better DLC to start with). The first Warhammer Quest is an under-rated dungeon crawler too. Space Marine and Dawn of War are two of the best 40K games, though playing Dawn of War will probably make you want to buy its Dark Crusade and Soulstorm expansions.

Of the others, Warhammer Underworlds: Online is a direct adaptation of one of the Age of Sigmar games and fine for what it is, while Talisman is a direct adaptation of a rare Games Workshop release that isn't related to Warhammer—it's a fantasy board game that's kind of random and silly but a laugh if you've got time for it. Adeptus Titanicus is still in Early Access and might shape up to be decent, Space Wolf is a port of a free-to-play mobile game with a pricetag slapped on it, Sanctus Reach a competent but dull hexgrid wargame, and Armageddon — Da Orks a disappointing expandalone based on an actually very good hexgrid wargame that would have been a much better addition to this giveaway.

To score all this you'll need to buy a physical edition of White Dwarf issue 462, which will be out on March 19.