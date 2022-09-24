G2 esports CEO quits for good after Andrew Tate controversy

Audio player loading…

G2 esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez has stepped down from his position a week after sharing a video of himself partying with men's rights influencer and alleged human trafficker, Andrew Tate. Rodriguez shared a three minute video explaining the decision to Twitter (opens in new tab), and the official G2 account released a statement (opens in new tab) on the matter shortly thereafter.

"I take full responsibility over everything that went on in the last few days," Rodriguez stated in his video announcement, later thanking fans and collaborators, and concluding, "Remember, we're samurai, we thrive not because we win, but because we always get back up."

"We want to underline that we do not support any form of misogyny," G2's statement on Rodriguez stepping down reads. "We continue to prioritize fostering inclusivity and supporting a diverse gaming community."

Last week, Rodriguez apologized and took two weeks of unpaid leave (opens in new tab) following the outcry over his association with Tate. Tate, a former kickboxer, gained notoriety in recent months as a "manosphere" internet personality, before subsequently getting banned off most major social media platforms. According to the Romanian newspaper, Gândul (opens in new tab), Tate and his brother's home in the country was raided by police in April in connection to a rape and human trafficking investigation.

G2 is a major esports organization, with professional teams competing in games like Valorant, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike. The video at the heart of the controversy was of Rodriguez's celebration of G2 qualifying for worlds in League of Legends. According to Dexerto (opens in new tab), G2 was denied a coveted franchise spot in the coming Valorant league this past week, but there has been no direct confirmation from Riot that this was in response to Rodriguez's actions.