Future Bethesda titles will use the Skyrim engine

Bethesda have confirmed that they intend to use the Creation Engine for projects developed after The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Find the details below.

The company's PR boss Peter Hines revealed this predictable intention in an interview with VG247 , saying: “Yeah, I mean obviously, whatever Bethesda Game Studios works on after Skyrim will take advantage of the tech that they have developed,”

“But what that next product is or what it's going to be? Everybody's gonna have to wait and see. Right now, it's been used for Skyrim and that's what our focus is on. We aren't saying what they're going to work on next" he added.

Since Oblivion's Gamebryo engine was used to create both Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to assume that the next entry in the post-apocalyptic role-playing series would be built on the Creation Engine.