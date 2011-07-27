From Dust trailer saves tribe using deadly lava, griefing potential enormous

[bcvideo id="1079703259001"]

The new trailer for god game, From Dust, is supposed to celebrate the game's launch. Sadly, the PC version has been delayed for a few weeks, but we can still gawp at the lovely terrain morphing powers on show. From Dust lets you pick up a ball of lava and blob it around the landscape like a child wielding a very dangerous paintbrush.

The objective is to help a loyal tribe to safety, but the griefing potential is enormous. We know it's possible to raise a sand bridge to let your tribe cross some water, but is it possible to create a world-sized deathtrap full of sinkholes and deadly lava pits? It's probably the first thing we'll try to make when From Dust comes out on August 17.