From Dust trailer saves tribe using deadly lava, griefing potential enormous

[bcvideo id="1079703259001"]

The new trailer for god game, From Dust, is supposed to celebrate the game's launch. Sadly, the PC version has been delayed for a few weeks, but we can still gawp at the lovely terrain morphing powers on show. From Dust lets you pick up a ball of lava and blob it around the landscape like a child wielding a very dangerous paintbrush.

The objective is to help a loyal tribe to safety, but the griefing potential is enormous. We know it's possible to raise a sand bridge to let your tribe cross some water, but is it possible to create a world-sized deathtrap full of sinkholes and deadly lava pits? It's probably the first thing we'll try to make when From Dust comes out on August 17.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
