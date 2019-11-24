Free Amid Evil DLC shows how the retro shooter used to look

Amid Evil is one of the best of the recent crop of retro shooters, with its pseudo-Heretic style and a magic staff that shoots planets. It came a long way over the course of its development, and now you can experience that journey with a free expansion called Ancient Alphas.

The Ancient Alphas DLC lets you play through areas that didn't make it into the finished game, try a very different version of the room-clearing Aeturnum BFG, explore alternate visions of some levels, and experience the full journey Amid Evil took to its final release.

Amid Evil's journey isn't over, however. Developers Indefatigable shared a single screenshot of how their game will look with ray-tracing enabled, and like Minecraft before it the difference is actually noteworthy. As for when we'll be able to play Amid Evil in RTX, all they're saying is "SOON".