Former Bloodlines 2 writers join The Fermi Paradox

Trailer via IGN

The Fermi Paradox is a sci-fi strategy game named after—and, in some ways, based on—the real-life Fermi paradox, which ponders the contradiction between the apparent likelihood of alien in the galaxy (there are a lot of stars and planets out there) and the fact that we still haven't seen any evidence of it. The goal is to guide up to ten distinct civilizations through eons of history, from basic survival to (hopefully) first contact with other life forms.

It's a very big-picture sort of game, which is what I find appealing: Rather than micromanaging things like road layouts and crop harvests, you'll make choices that set general directions for growth and development, and then sit back and hope for the best. Developer Anomaly Games says its goal is to make "thought-provoking, inspiring and progressive games," and narrative is obviously a major part of that.

"Each play-through will become a unique interstellar saga," The Fermi Paradox Steam page says. "From the first decision of which lifeforms will evolve into sapient species, there will be numerous choices determining the history and values of that civilization—from their views on sexuality and religion to their treatment of weaker members of society."

To help ensure it hits the mark, Anomaly has added four veteran writers to the project: Cara Ellison and Brian Mitsoda, formerly the senior narrative designer and lead writer on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as well as Jana Sloan van Geest, whose past credits including Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds and Assassin's Creed: Origins, and Jedidjah Julia Noomen, who has previously worked on Alt-Frequencies and the Fabulous series.

Anomaly also announced that The Fermi Paradox will launch on Steam Early Access on July 1, and prior to that it will showcase the game in the Steam Next Fest with livestreams, new announcements, and a publicly available demo. A closer look at The Fermi Paradox is available at fermi-paradox.com.

Steam Next Fest begins on June 16 and runs for a week. For a schedule of all the livestreamed events taking place this summer, including online E3 pressers and the Summer Game Fest, check out our full E3 2021 schedule.