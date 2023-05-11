Former Bloodlines 2 developer acquired by Keywords Studios, will form part of its development support business

Hardsuit Labs, the studio that previously worked on Paradox's troubled Bloodlines 2 (opens in new tab)project, has been acquired by the Irish video game services company Keywords Studios (opens in new tab).

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz (opens in new tab), Hardsuit was acquired for an undisclosed amount, joining 70 other developers to form part of Keyword's 'Create' services line, which offers assistance to other developers and publishers on tasks including porting, remastering, and co-development. This falls in line with much of Hardsuit's work since the company's foundation in 2015, with the studio having provided support work on series like Call of Duty, Gears of War, State of Decay and Crash Bandicoot 4.

Of course, Hardsuit Labs is best known for its abortive development on Bloodlines 2, sequel to the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Bloodlines 2 appeared to be shaping up well when we previewed it (opens in new tab) back in 2019. But after repeated delays (opens in new tab) and key figures like writer Brian Mitsoda and Creative Director Ka'i Cluny being removed (opens in new tab) from the project, Bloodlines 2 was taken out of the studio's hands and delayed indefinitely (opens in new tab).

The game's history since then has been extremely hazy. At one point it risked being cancelled entirely (opens in new tab), and publisher Paradox has refused (opens in new tab) to reveal the game's new developer, but the game is apparently in good hands (opens in new tab), and there's still a tiny chance we might see it launch this year.

The reasons for Hardsuit losing development duties on Bloodlines were never made clear. But the controversy clearly hasn't put Keywords off, and Hardsuit's founders Andy Kipling and Russell Nelson will continue to lead the business post-acquisition. Keywords' announcement is typically all sunshine and rainbows too. "Hardsuit is a high-quality studio that works on some of the world's largest franchises, and we are excited to welcome Andy, Russel and their team to Keywords," CEO Betrand Bodson said. "The business is a great fit for our Create service line and strengthens our existing offering for some of the strongest intellectual properties in digital entertainment."