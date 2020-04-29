For a while, Epic Games Store will require two factor authentication to claim free games

Between now and May 21, claiming free games on the Epic Games Store will require two factor authentication. According to Epic, the requirement is designed to encourage users to activate it voluntarily.

"We are making this change in an effort to encourage our players to take steps to strengthen their Epic account security," the update reads. A notification will appear whenever a user clicks the "get" button, if they don't already have the security enabled.

"We understand that this is a minor inconvenience for some, but we want to provide the best possible solutions to protect your Epic account," it goes on.

It's none of my business, really, but wherever two factor authentication is offered I reckon you should use it. It does make grabbing free games a more laborious process, because it means you have to click a few more times than you normally would, or worse, you may need to pick up your smartphone. Too much clicking, too much handling of one's smartphone... it can really get to you. But it may save your life (or more likely, your privacy).

For The King is currently free on the Epic Games Store, with Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands to be made available from April 30.