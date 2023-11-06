Football Manager 2024 best wonderkids and free transfers

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are turning, the clocks go back, and a subsection of PC gamers while away the autumnal evenings looking at spreadsheets of promising teenaged attacking midfielders. Football Manager 2024 is here, and would you believe it; there are some wonderkids in the database again this year.

Wonderkids are young players with high potential ability ratings (a hidden stat in-game) and a tendency to reach that PA stat early in their career. Many of them are much cheaper at the start of your game than they will be after a few seasons when their strong performances drive their reputation stat (also hidden in-game), their transfer value, and their wage expectations upwards.

The idea is, you buy them before they blow up, and then either get ten great years of football out of them or sell them on for a profit—concepts that Todd Boehly would find terribly quaint, but that yield fantastic results in both FM and the real game.

How we chose our wonderkids

There are dozens of wonderkids in each position in the FM24, and if you want to see them all, we recommend visiting FM Scout’s excellent wonderkids guide. What you’ll find below is a more curated selection. All these players are currently earning under £5k/week, which is some indication that they haven’t been discovered and become global superstars yet.

Most of the players here are at clubs they could be tempted away from, particularly if you have deep pockets or a particularly prestigious badge. There are exceptions, like Barcelona’s Marc Bernal, who are already at the top tier of clubs, but even Bernal’s head can be turned at the start of the game and based on his current value to potential rating ratio, it’s worth spending big in 2023 to sell even bigger five years down the line.

With the rationale laid out then, let’s hunt for some wonderkids.

Goalkeepers

Here are the best wonderkid goalkeepers in FM24:

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

Age: 19

19 Club: AZ

AZ Nationality: Dutch

Dutch Salary: 0.5K/week

Jack Thompson

Age: 16

16 Club: Derby

Derby Nationality: English

English Salary: 0.2K/week

Bartosz Zelasowski

Age: 18

Club: OGC Nice

OGC Nice Nationality: Polish

Polish Salary: 0.1K/week

Central defenders

Here are the best wonderkid central defenders in FM24:

Chadi Riyad

Age: 20

20 Club: Real Hispalis

Real Hispalis Nationality: Moroccan

Moroccan Salary: 3K/week

Jorrel Hato

Age: 17

17 Club: Ajax

Ajax Nationality: Dutch

Dutch Salary: 3K/week

Martin Vitik

Age: 20

20 Club: Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague Nationality: Czech

Czech Salary: 3K/week

Full-backs (left)

Here are the best wonderkid left full-backs in FM24:

Matteo Ruggeri

Age: 20

20 Club: Atalanta

Atalanta Nationality: Italian

Italian Salary: 1K/week

Harvey Araujo

Age: 18

18 Club: Fulham

Fulham Nationality: English

English Salary: 0.4K/week

Alex Valle

Age : 19

: 19 Club: Levante

Levante Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Salary: 2K/week

Full-backs (right)

Here are the best wonderkid right full-backs in FM24:

Filippo Missori

Age: 19

19 Club: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Nationality: Italian

Italian Salary: 0.9K/week

Michael Kayode

Age: 19

19 Club: Fiorentina

Fiorentina Nationality: Italian

Italian Salary: 0.2K/week

Arnau Martinez

Age: 20

20 Club: Girona

Girona Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Salary: 3K/week

Defensive midfielders

Here are the best wonderkid defensive midfielders in FM24:

Adam Wharton

Age: 19

19 Club: Blackburn

Blackburn Nationality: English

English Salary: 5K/week

Giacomo Faticanti

Age: 18

18 Club: Salento

Salento Nationality: Italian

Italian Salary: 2K/week

Marc Bernal

Age: 16

16 Club: Barcelona

Barcelona Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Salary: 0.7K/week

Central midfielders

Here are the best wonderkid central midfielders in FM24:

Archie Gray

Age: 17

17 Club: Leeds

Leeds Nationality: English

English Salary: 1K/week

Assan Ouedraogo

Age: 17

17 Club: Leeds

Leeds Nationality: English

English Salary: 1K/week

Joao Veloso

Age: 18

18 Club: Benfica

Benfica Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Salary: 3K/week

Left wingers

Here are the best wonderkid left wingers in FM24:

Mikey Moore

Age: 15

15 Club: Tottenham

Tottenham Nationality: English

English Salary: 0.1K/week

Joao Rego

Age: 18

18 Club: Benfica

Benfica Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Salary: 3K/week

Kendry Paez

Age: 16

16 Club: Independiente del Valle

Independiente del Valle Nationality: Ecuadorian

Ecuadorian Salary: 0.1K/week

Right wingers

Here are the best wonderkid right wingers in FM24:

Lamine Yamal

Age: 15

15 Club: Barcelona

Barcelona Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Salary: 0.1K/week

Shea Lacey

Age: 16

16 Club: Man Utd

Man Utd Nationality: English

English Salary: 0.1K/week

Ben Doak

Age: 17

17 Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Nationality: Scottish

Scottish Salary: 3K/week

Central attacking midfielders

Here are the best wonderkid central attacking midfielders in FM24:

Estevao

Age: 16

16 Club: SEP

SEP Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Salary: 0.2K/week

Jano Monserrate

Age: 17

17 Club: Real Zaragoza B

Real Zaragoza B Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Salary: 0.3K/week

Junior Kroupi

Age: 17

17 Club: FC Lorient

FC Lorient Nationality: French

French Salary: 3K/week

Strikers

Here are the best wonderkid left strikers in FM24:

Endrick

Age: 16

16 Club: SEP

SEP Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Salary: 3K/week

Gabriel Silva

Age: 16

16 Club: Sporting CP

Sporting CP Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Salary: 0.1K/week

Enzo Sternal