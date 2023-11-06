Football Manager 2024 best wonderkids and free transfers

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are turning, the clocks go back, and a subsection of PC gamers while away the autumnal evenings looking at spreadsheets of promising teenaged attacking midfielders. Football Manager 2024 is here, and would you believe it; there are some wonderkids in the database again this year. 

Wonderkids are young players with high potential ability ratings (a hidden stat in-game) and a tendency to reach that PA stat early in their career. Many of them are much cheaper at the start of your game than they will be after a few seasons when their strong performances drive their reputation stat (also hidden in-game), their transfer value, and their wage expectations upwards.

The idea is, you buy them before they blow up, and then either get ten great years of football out of them or sell them on for a profit—concepts that Todd Boehly would find terribly quaint, but that yield fantastic results in both FM and the real game. 

How we chose our wonderkids

There are dozens of wonderkids in each position in the FM24, and if you want to see them all, we recommend visiting FM Scout’s excellent wonderkids guide. What you’ll find below is a more curated selection. All these players are currently earning under £5k/week, which is some indication that they haven’t been discovered and become global superstars yet.

Most of the players here are at clubs they could be tempted away from, particularly if you have deep pockets or a particularly prestigious badge. There are exceptions, like Barcelona’s Marc Bernal, who are already at the top tier of clubs, but even Bernal’s head can be turned at the start of the game and based on his current value to potential rating ratio, it’s worth spending big in 2023 to sell even bigger five years down the line.

With the rationale laid out then, let’s hunt for some wonderkids.

Goalkeepers

Here are the best wonderkid goalkeepers in FM24:

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

  • Age: 19
  • Club: AZ
  • Nationality: Dutch
  • Salary: 0.5K/week

Jack Thompson

  • Age: 16
  • Club: Derby
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 0.2K/week

Bartosz Zelasowski

  • Age: 18
  • Club: OGC Nice
  • Nationality: Polish
  • Salary: 0.1K/week

Central defenders

Here are the best wonderkid central defenders in FM24:

Chadi Riyad

  • Age: 20
  • Club: Real Hispalis
  • Nationality: Moroccan
  • Salary: 3K/week

Jorrel Hato

  • Age: 17
  • Club: Ajax
  • Nationality: Dutch
  • Salary: 3K/week

Martin Vitik

  • Age: 20
  • Club: Sparta Prague
  • Nationality: Czech
  • Salary: 3K/week

Full-backs (left)

Here are the best wonderkid left full-backs in FM24:

Matteo Ruggeri

  • Age: 20
  • Club: Atalanta
  • Nationality: Italian
  • Salary: 1K/week

Harvey Araujo

  • Age: 18
  • Club: Fulham
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 0.4K/week

Alex Valle

  • Age: 19
  • Club: Levante
  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Salary: 2K/week

Full-backs (right)

Here are the best wonderkid right full-backs in FM24:

Filippo Missori

  • Age: 19
  • Club: Sassuolo
  • Nationality: Italian
  • Salary: 0.9K/week

Michael Kayode

  • Age: 19
  • Club: Fiorentina
  • Nationality: Italian
  • Salary: 0.2K/week

Arnau Martinez

  • Age: 20
  • Club: Girona
  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Salary: 3K/week

Defensive midfielders

Here are the best wonderkid defensive midfielders in FM24:

Adam Wharton

  • Age: 19
  • Club: Blackburn
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 5K/week

Giacomo Faticanti

  • Age: 18
  • Club: Salento
  • Nationality: Italian
  • Salary: 2K/week

Marc Bernal

  • Age: 16
  • Club: Barcelona
  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Salary: 0.7K/week

Central midfielders

Here are the best wonderkid central midfielders in FM24:

Archie Gray

  • Age: 17
  • Club: Leeds
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 1K/week

Assan Ouedraogo

  • Age: 17
  • Club: Leeds
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 1K/week

Joao Veloso

  • Age: 18
  • Club: Benfica
  • Nationality: Portuguese
  • Salary: 3K/week

Left wingers

Here are the best wonderkid left wingers in FM24:

Mikey Moore

  • Age: 15
  • Club: Tottenham
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 0.1K/week

Joao Rego

  • Age: 18
  • Club: Benfica 
  • Nationality: Portuguese
  • Salary: 3K/week

Kendry Paez

  • Age: 16
  • Club: Independiente del Valle
  • Nationality: Ecuadorian
  • Salary: 0.1K/week

Right wingers

Here are the best wonderkid right wingers in FM24:

Lamine Yamal

  • Age: 15
  • Club: Barcelona
  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Salary: 0.1K/week

Shea Lacey

  • Age: 16
  • Club: Man Utd
  • Nationality: English
  • Salary: 0.1K/week

Ben Doak

  • Age: 17
  • Club: Liverpool
  • Nationality: Scottish
  • Salary: 3K/week

Central attacking midfielders

Here are the best wonderkid central attacking midfielders in FM24:

Estevao

  • Age: 16
  • Club: SEP
  • Nationality: Brazilian
  • Salary: 0.2K/week

Jano Monserrate

  • Age: 17
  • Club: Real Zaragoza B
  • Nationality: Spanish
  • Salary: 0.3K/week

Junior Kroupi

  • Age: 17
  • Club: FC Lorient
  • Nationality: French
  • Salary: 3K/week

Strikers

Here are the best wonderkid left strikers in FM24:

Endrick

  • Age: 16
  • Club: SEP
  • Nationality: Brazilian
  • Salary: 3K/week

Gabriel Silva

  • Age: 16
  • Club: Sporting CP
  • Nationality: Portuguese
  • Salary: 0.1K/week

Enzo Sternal

  • Age: 16
  • Club: OM
  • Nationality: French
  • Salary: 0.6K/week
Phil Iwaniuk
Phil Iwaniuk

Phil 'the face' Iwaniuk used to work in magazines. Now he wanders the earth, stopping passers-by to tell them about PC games he remembers from 1998 until their polite smiles turn cold. He also makes ads. Veteran hardware smasher and game botherer of PC Format, Official PlayStation Magazine, PCGamesN, Guardian, Eurogamer, IGN, VG247, and What Gramophone? He won an award once, but he doesn't like to go on about it.


You can get rid of 'the face' bit if you like.


No -Ed. 

