Following the success of Final Fantasy's Pixel Remasters, Square Enix is considering more old games

During the Q&A portion of Square Enix's recent 43rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting, one shareholder asked the question everyone's been thinking about. (Apart from "Can you just confirm a release date for Final Fantasy 16 on PC already?")  As spotted by VGC, the shareholder asked, "Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster has been well received. Are there plans to remaster other past titles? Personally, I would like to play Xenogears."

"We will refrain from sharing information about new titles," one of Square Enix's board members replied, "but we are considering various ideas within the company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements."

It's a vague response, but combined with the news from earlier this year that the Final Fantasy Tactics team "is incredibly busy at the moment," it's enough to keep the flame of hope alive. Especially when you remember the Nvidia leak of 2021 contained a Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster, as well as Final Fantasy 9 Remake. The leak was relatively accurate when it came to Square Enix, containing games that have since released like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Kingdom Hearts 4, and the Chrono Cross Remaster.

