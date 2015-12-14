Fnatic takes CS:GO Pro League title

Yesterday the ESL ESEA Pro League drew to a close: the strongest eight teams of the season, four from each regional division, had faced off in the LAN finals across three days, culminating in a five-match clash between Fnatic and NaVi. Ekeing out a 3-2 victory, Fnatic retained the title and claimed $100,000 prize money.

Narrowly securing a win on de_inferno, Fnatic increased its lead in an exhausting 16-14 slog through dust2 before ceding two games in a row on mirage and train. The final match was decisive: NaVi made a valiant effort to halt Fnatic's seven-round streak with a three-round run of its own, but sudden aggression from Fnatic left the Ukranian team floundering—16-6.

It was close-fought up until the final match, and with a $60,000 second-place prize, I reckon NaVi can take some pride in their performance against what is arguably the world's best CS:GO team.