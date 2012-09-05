Flower survives Battlefield 3: Armoured Kill trailer against all odds

Battlefield 3 players think about tanks once every six seconds, but how often do they think about the flowers? NEVER, I bet. How many daisies have you crushed while driving your M1A2 Abrams into a squad of engineers? Some, probably.

The Armoured Kill launch trailer is the tale of one flower that survives a huge tank battle on one of the expansion's four new maps. The map pack is out on Xbox today. Premium players will get to jump in and dodge the daisies next Tuesday. All other paying customers can get in on September 25. Wonderfully stupid scenes of all-out-tank-battle-war and miraculous flower survival follow.