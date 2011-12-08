FlatOut 3: Chaos and Destruction comes out of nowhere, promises destructive chaos

http://youtu.be/1MEAnUoEgus

20,000 fully destructible objects per track! 62 race tracks! 9 modes! Those are all nice numbers, I suppose, and FlatOut 3: Chaos and Destruction is quite proud of them. For the uninitiated, this is the sequel to that one racer where metal-twisting crashes would send your poor driver careening through the air in some sort of ragdoll pretzel cartwheel of pure agony. It was pretty hilarious.

And it's getting into a head-on collision with Steam next week. Seriously, you can pre-order it now. It's also worth noting that original FlatOut developer Bugbear isn't behind the wheel on this one. Instead, that honor goes to Team6. Did they blow it up properly, or did they blow it up ? Check out the above trailer and judge for yourself.