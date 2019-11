Final Fantasy XIV's Heavensward expansion is out on June 23rd, but thanks to time travel or something we can watch its launch trailer now. It's a good'un, featuring all the portentous dialogue, grim villain types, giant dragons, and fiery magicsplosions you could ever want.

Heavensward adds a new playable race, the Au Ra, along with an increased level cap (it's been upped to 60), and three new jobs: the Astrologian, the Machinist and the Dark Knight.