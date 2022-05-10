Final Fantasy 14's director says there's a distinct difference between MMOs and the metaverse

The metaverse isn't "entertainment," MMOs are.

Naoki Yoshida during the Letter from the Producer LIVE.
(Image credit: Square Enix)
Naoki Yoshida has said he doesn't believe that the metaverse is "entertainment," adding how he doesn't see the concept as being similar to MMOs like his own Final Fantasy 14.

Comparisons have been drawn between the two since the whole bullshit metaverse craze exploded last year. Our own Nat highlighted virtual worlds like Second Life and Habbo Hotel as superior versions of the idea, while Gabe Newell said he doesn't understand the fuss when MMOs have been serving a similar purpose for decades. But for Yoshida, it seems as though he's trying to put some distance between his MMO and the metaverse.

In an interview with Weekly Bunshun, translated by SiliconEra, the director and producer said: "To me, I see the metaverse as 'a system that replaces reality with a virtual world.' So I don't think the metaverse has anything in common with entertainment."

Hundreds of players gathered in Wolves' Den Pier in Final Fantasy 14.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

"In the metaverse I'm thinking of, people will be able to use an avatar in virtual reality, and take a stroll in Shinjuku or do shopping, just like in real life. Though it might be fun, there's no entertainment there. 'What's so interesting about the systems of our real world?' is how I feel."

When asked if he would ever consider working on something metaverse-related, he said he would rather "make something entertaining within the virtual reality rather than a metaverse itself," but doesn't have any plans to do so right now.

The comments are a far cry from Square Enix's sad stance on the entire crypto and blockchain situation. It recently sold off a bunch of its Western studios for a paltry amount to fund a desperate attempt to enter the market, with the company president admitting that he knows many gamers are against NFTs. Despite that, he wants to faff around with them anyway.

Mollie Taylor

