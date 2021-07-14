Final Fantasy 10 director says chances of 10-3 are 'not zero'

There's a rough outline of what Final Fantasy 10-3 could look like and apparently, the chances of it getting made are "not zero."

The comments were made by character designer Tetsuya Nomura, writer Kazushige Nojima and Final Fantasy 10 director Motomu Toriyama, and spotted by the ever-vigilant Nibel on Twitter. Nomura told Famitsu in a column earlier this month that Nojima has written a synopsis for the sequel, and that while the game isn't in any form of development, "there is a concept" there.

Toriyama then said that the possibility of a Final Fantasy 10-3 being made was "not zero," but said that the team's focus is currently on getting through the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Nojima also chimed in, talking about how he's seen a shift in people's first Final Fantasy game, with more people now citing Final Fantasy 10 as their first experience with the series.

Tetsuya Nomura told Famitsu that Nojima has written a rough outline of what Final Fantasy X-3 could look likeToriyama adds that the chance of it happening are "not 0" but FF7R is the focus for nowhttps://t.co/pgAcshenoN pic.twitter.com/O5UmjstunVJuly 14, 2021 See more

The idea of a Final Fantasy 10-3 seems pretty cool until you remember that Nojima is the same person who wrote the audio drama Final Fantasy 10 -Will-. Look, I don't name these things, and it's frankly some of the worst pieces of Final Fantasy lore to ever come out of the series. While this is technically canon, it's widely disregarded by the community, mostly in the hopes we never have to acknowledge its existence.

Nojima is also the author of the absolutely bonkers Japan-only novel Final Fantasy 10-2.5, which currently serves as the last piece of FF10 lore we have. As Alex Donaldson points out, the plot involves Tidus somehow mistaking a literal bomb for a blitzball, which he then kicks and causes to explode, killing him.

Nomura also says that the audio drama and Japan-only novel were actually written based on his rough outline for Final Fantasy 10-3, so my hopes are taking a backseat that this sequel will ever see the light of day. Final Fantasy 7 Remake still seems a long way out from being finished anyway—we don't even have the game on PC yet, though a cheeky listing did pop up on Epic's Game Store last month.