Far Cry New Dawn easter eggs reference Splinter Cell, Assassin's Creed, rabbids

A YouTuber called The Easter Egg Hunter has lived up to his name with a dive into the secrets hidden in Far Cry New Dawn. Ubisoft's post-apocalyptic follow-up to Far Cry 5 has a pretty goofy tone—this is the game that lets you have a wild pig as a companion, after all—and it's no surprise that extends to the easter eggs. They include Sam Fisher's outfit from Splinter Cell, a bobblehead version of Vaas from Far Cry 3, a bunch of photo mode poses that reference other Ubisoft games (the Assassin's Creed leap of faith is my favorite), and a poster for the rabbids that have become Ubisoft's weird mascots over multiple games.

If you're up for more, The Easter Egg Hunter has a video about Hitman 2 that highlights a lot of hidden stuff in that game. There's way more going on with the flamingo costume than I realized.