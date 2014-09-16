Far Cry 4 video proves you should not mess with elephants

It's been one of the major talking points concerning Far Cry 4 : not only can you ride elephants, but you can use them to kill things. The nature doco voiceover guy in this trailer claims the humble elephant has "the destructive power of a true war machine," which is not the way I imagine elephants would like to be seen. But you know, who cares what elephants think.

Far Cry 4 will release November 27 with a new Himayalan setting. For a more extended look at some gameplay footage check out this Gamescom video , or why not read an interview with creative director Alex Hutchinson .