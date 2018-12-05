Fanatical's Kingslayer bundle throws together both KOTORs, Oxenfree and loads more for $5

Fanatical's latest bundle has the ominous name of Kingslayer, but the variety of games in there is pretty huge. It's mostly an array of classics from yesteryear, along with more recent favourites like Shadowrun: Hong Kong and Oxenfree. It's $5 for US readers, or £4.69 in the UK, and the complete roster of games on offer goes like this:

- Styx: Shards of Darkness

- Metal Slug X

- The King of Fighters XIII Steam Edition

- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition

- Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition

- Oxenfree

- The Age of Decadence

Of note are the three Star Wars games in there, all of which I vouch for—except maybe The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, which an old colleague told me is pretty hard to play on PC without a controller (particularly the bit where you drag a Star Destroyer to the ground). The KOTOR games, though, are absolute classics. BioWare should make a new one before I'm buried in the cold, cold ground.

This bundle runs for two weeks, and it feels like there's something in there for everyone. You'll also get a voucher for 15 percent off your next Fanatical game purchase. Oxenfree was one of my favourite adventure games of recent years, and I'm excited to play the same developer's Afterparty when that arrives on PC.