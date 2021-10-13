F1 2021 adds long absent Imola circuit

The second of three promised post-launch track additions has just rolled out for F1 2021 , and it's an especially interesting one. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari—better known as Imola—is an Italian track that hasn't appeared in an F1 game since the 2013 outing. That's largely due to the circuit's absence from the real F1 calendar: it has been absent since 2006, though returned in 2020 and earlier this year when it hosted the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Imola is a narrow affair, and Codemasters warns that you're probably going to want to save any overtaking tactics for the single DRS zone. It's no Monaco though, and there are some nice long stretches complimented by dramatic corners.

The new update also adds new liveries and sponsor updates, including a new Red Bull Racing livery designed "to celebrate the team’s race-winning partnership with power unit supplier Honda." There are a host of bug fixes, as well as some small adjustments to kerbs in Bahrain, Monza, and China—the kind of stuff you probably haven't noticed unless you're a fanatic. Full patch notes are on Steam .