Expanded version of The Sea Will Claim Everything hits Steam

You enjoyed The Talos Principle and its Road To Gehenna expansion, not least for their surprisingly excellent stories. But you've felt a bit bereft since finishing them: where to get your next fix of by turns philosophical, political, imaginative, and properly funny writing? You have played The Sea Will Claim Everything, right? The standout entry in the all-encompassing Lands of Dream series, partly created by one of The Talos Principle's writers.

It's not a huge deal if you didn't play the adventure game back in 2012, as an expanded version has just appeared on Steam. It's 20% off for the next few days, meaning it can be had for less than six quid, or whatever that is in your currency of choice. Co-creator Jonas Kyratzes says of the Steam version that it's been updated with "a number of oft-requested features and improvements, as well as a number of strange additions and changes no-one asked for, but which have appeared anyway". Which is nice.

Also nice: the lovely picture-book artwork by Verena Kyratzes, and the exquisite soundtrack by Chris Christodoulou, who for my money is one of the best composers working on games right now. I could end with a trailer for TSWCE, but instead here's a video for the upcoming Lands of Dream title, The Council of Crows. TSWCE is a bit like that, but with different art and music and writing. Sequels: that is how they work.

The Sea Will Claim Everything. But before that happens, there are adventure games to play.