Expand your storage with an Adata 960GB SSD for only $136

We thought it was a good deal when Adata's SU650 Ultimate 960GB SSD was on sale for $149 last month. That's actually still a good price, though it's even cheaper right now—Rakuten (formerly Buy.com) is selling the same drive for just $135.99 today.

That's the lowest price we've seen for this drive, or any SSD in the 1TB range. There are not mail-in-rebates to fuss with either, just a clickable coupon (AD24) on the product page.

At this price, Adata's 960GB SSD is around $34 cheaper than Crucial's MX500 1TB, currently our budget pick among the best SSDs for gaming. Both drives use 3D NAND flash memory, but different controllers. Adata's drive is rated to deliver up to 520MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 450MB/s of sequential writes, along with 40K/75K read/write random 4K IOPS.

Go here to grab this drive.

