Exclusive Portal 2 BLC!

When PC Gamer first chatted with GLaDOS voice actress Ellen McLain after the release of the original Portal, our conversation with the affable, multi-talented award-winner naturally turned to baked goods. As a native Southerner, McLain is naturally fond of Red Velvet Cake . But when she goes into the kitchen, what comes out is a plate of delicious, toasty, aromatic Pecan Tassies .

Now PC Gamer is proud to present the very first Portal 2 BLC: Ellen McLain's own recipe for Pecan Tassies. We recommend baking four batches over the weekend and enjoying them in frequent breaks between co-op missions.

Ellen McLain's Pecan Tassies

Pastry shells

1 (three-ounce) package cream cheese

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sifted all-purpose flour

Combine cream cheese and butter. Blend in flour. Chill about one hour. Shape into balls about one inch in diameter and press into tiny ungreased muffin tins.

Filling

1 egg

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup chopped pecans

Beat egg with wooden spoon; add brown sugar, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix well and stir in pecans. Pour into prepared shells and bake at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes; cool before removing from pan.

Makes 20-24 tassies. GLaDOS says, “ Bon appétit !”