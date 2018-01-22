Ex-Sonic Team head joins Square Enix

Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one-time lead programmer of the original Sonic the Hedgehog, has joined Square Enix. Since parting ways with his former employer in 2006, Naka has led his own outfit Prope—since releasing a number of mobile games—however joins Square Enix as a developer.

"Just a quick note to let you know, I joined Square Enix in January," says Naka via Twitter. "I’m joining game development as before, and strive to develop games at Square Enix. I aim to develop an enjoyable game, please look forward to it."

What Naka will work on at Square Enix remains to be seen. Life is Sonic? Sonic: Soul Suspect? The Tails of Bearsworth Manor? Probably not.