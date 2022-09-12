Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining

Audio player loading…

This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation.

The Merge (opens in new tab) has been a long time coming (opens in new tab)for the ethereum blockchain, and Google now has a countdown (opens in new tab) leading up to the event when you search for 'ethereum merge.' The count is set for less than three days; if everything goes according to plan, this could have a seismic effect on the world of cryptocurrency mining and its environmental impact.

The countdown displays the current difficulty, hash rate, and Merge difficulty. The switch will occur when the current difficulty reaches the Merge difficulty of 58750000 P, which will happen on Thursday at the current rate.

When complete, the process will move the ETH blockchain from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Instead of using power-hungry GPUs to verify transactions on the blockchain, it'll use consensus from those with a substantial amount of ETH, aka those with a "stake" in the network.

(Image credit: Ethereum Merge)

Ethereum energy consumption has climbed back up over 83.80 TWh in recent months after a massive drop off in June, which Digieconomist (opens in new tab)reports is comparable to the power consumption of Finland.

The largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has an energy consumption of about 128.31 TWh, which represents an all-time low for 2022, but is still as much power usage as a medium-sized European country.

What does this mean for large Ethereum mining operations? We could see a flood of second-hand GPUs hitting the market soon, although we still advise against buying (opens in new tab) them. Some miners will move over to a different coin to mine, like bitcoin, but that would require a whole new investment in custom-made ASICs mining rigs.

The Merge was supposed to happen in June (opens in new tab)after being delayed again and again since 2019, but we're finally in "the final chapter of PoW on Ethereum," says developer Tim Beiko.