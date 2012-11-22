Eve Online Retribution site shows new Destroyers, details bounty system overhaul

Eve Online's next expansion is on the event horizon, bringing promised NPC AI upgrades, four new Destroyers, a new ORE frigate, rebalanced ship classes and new "tactical combat features," which equates to some UI streamlining. The bounty hunting system will get an interesting makeover as well. Major bounties will scroll across Eve's floating space-billboards and the reward system for successful hunts has been tweaked to make bounty hunting a valid career choice for budding Boba Fetts.

A detailed run-down of Retribution's features can be found on the new Retribution site , which even has an interactive preview utility for the new ships that lets you rotate them in space and tickle their bellies, because spaceships love it when you do that. For deeper detail regarding the December 4 update, check out the CCP dev blog .