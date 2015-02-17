Euro Truck Simulator 2 DLC screenshots take a tour of Oslo

I sure do hope Valve don't announce any games containing a three in their title over the next 10 minutes, because I am fully committed to delivering new Euro Truck 2 Simulator screenshots. Ain't nothing gonna stop these digital images from being gently reversed into your eyeballs.

What you're seeing is the Scandinavia DLC's recreation of Oslo. According to SCS, it's "possibly the largest city we have built so far in Euro Truck Simulator 2." Admittedly, most of the game's cities are a kind of squashed-up approximation of their real-life counterparts, but that's still a big ol' chunk of environment to twist and/or turn through.

You can see the full size of the Scandinavia DLC's map here. There's still no release date, but it sounds like the expansion is almost ready. (And don't worry, I'll go back to posting trailers about Henry Biffmaximum's Ultra Shootout Adventure now. Or something.)