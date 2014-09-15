Popular

Elite: Dangerous release price revealed

We still don't know when Elite: Dangerous will be released, but we now know how much it will cost. The sprawling space sim—currently available in beta for £50/$75—will, for its release version, set players back a slightly more reasonable £40, €50 or $60. The announcement came as part of Frontier's latest newsletter , which also outlined the "Mercenary Edition" pre-order bonuses.

The pre-order pack is available now for a slightly discounted price of £35, €40 or $50. It won't allow players to join the beta, although existing beta participants will receive all bonus goodies. Those goodies include:

  • An additional Eagle fighter ship docked in a secondary location

  • Exclusive pack of ship paint jobs

  • A day one ship decal

  • A digital players guide

  • A digital concept art book

  • Plus additional in-game benefits and other digital goodies to be announced over the coming weeks

Pre-orders remain a risky endeavour, of course. While I've enjoyed multiple hours of Elite: Dangerous's beta, it currently doesn't take long to see the limits of the simulation. The scope of the full game is much greater, and for a cheaper price, but it remains to be seen if Frontier can deliver the promise that they're selling.

