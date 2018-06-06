Eldritch sex adventure Lust for Darkness releases next week

Lust for Darkness, the eldritch sex adventure that bears the distinction of being the very last game I voted for on Steam Greenlight, will be out on June 12. So let's take a moment to lie back and watch the recently-released cinematic trailer, a creepy mix of Eyes Wide Shut and American Beauty, with a sprinkling of The Rats in the Walls to keep things interesting.

Lust for Darkness follows a man named Jonathan Moon, who receives a letter from his wife a year after she went missing. It guides him to a secluded mansion that also serves as a gateway to Lusst'ghaa, an alien dimension that was similar to our own until its people undertook to transform themselves into literal non-stop sex machines. "Hundreds of years have passed since that metamorphosis and Lusst’ghaa is now a land overgrown with alien vegetation and full of monstrosities squirming in a never ending ecstasy," the Steam listing says.

That sounds vaguely Agony-like, but I played an alpha build of Lust for Darkness awhile ago and it was actually kind of interesting: Visually reminiscent of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, but more interactive and a lot more sexed up. It sometimes gets so overt as to be distracting: The underlying story is interesting enough as videogame plots go, but the sex bits (and there are plenty of them) can feel forced and out of place—not as heavy-handed as, say, BMX XXX, but still pretty weird.

It may be that all the sweaty writhing will be explained in a satisfying and narratively consistent fashion; it's also perfectly possible that we'll get some hand-waving nonsense like "she breathes through her skin" to justify gratuitous boobs. Against all reasonable expectations, I'm holding out hope that it's the former.

You can find out more about Lust for Darkness at lustfordarkness.com. The cinematic, which is not explicit but not exactly safe for work either, is below.