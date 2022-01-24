Audio player loading…

Elden Ring is no longer a meme nor a dream. It's really coming and, according to an interview with FromSoftware's Yasuhiro Kitao during the Taipei Game Show, will definitely launch on time. Elden Ring had a short delay from its originally announced January date to February, but it sounds like any other pushbacks are off the table now. Elden Ring has officially gone gold. "Please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25th," Kitao says.

In as much as the terminology matters when so many of us will be downloading Elden Ring, "going gold" means a version of the game exists that's ready to be put on a disc, slapped in a box, and stuck on a store shelf. Practically speaking for PC players, it means that Elden Ring is completed and ready for sale.

"The master version has already been submitted," Kitao explains in response to a question about whether development is going smoothly. "Right now, the team is working on a day one patch, to make sure everything in the game is just so."

In earlier parts of the Q&A interview , Kitao explains how the release version of the game differs from the version that some players got to try during the Elden Ring network test in November. Unsurprisingly, Kitao says that major parts of the game like the levelling system and the legacy dungeon areas are the same but that "myriad small things have changed," like item flavor text being fixed and enemy placement being tweaked.

He also mentions that the release version will of course have the full character creator, unlike the network test where only five classes were available. Details about character customization leaked earlier this month , proving that, yes, you can make a horrifying character with a wild skin color. Even if you do, Elden Ring's characters look a lot prettier than past Souls games, in part thanks to FromSoftware feeling a bit pressured by the Demon's Souls remake to nail their own snazzier, now-gen graphics.