EA's Origin is officially dead

Back in 2020, Electronic Arts announced that its Origin launcher was being updated and rebranded as the EA App (opens in new tab). More than two years later, it's finally ready to go: EA announced today that the app is now out of open beta and will soon step over Origin's corpse to take its place as EA's "primary PC platform."

"The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date," EA said. "With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you’re looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are."

Along with all the usual launcher stuff, the EA app will also connect to other platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, so users will be able to integrate their friend lists and stay on top of what everyone else is doing.

The process of upgrading from Origin to the app is simple: Download the EA app, run the installer, and it'll rip out the old launcher root and stem, and drop itself in its place. Is it better? Honestly, I used Origin so rarely that I can't fairly compare, but but the app definitely seems faster, and the layout is simpler. The store page is a simple grid of icons that can be sorted by genre, players, languages, or inclusion in EA Play, and installed games are listed in the left-hand sidebar, just below a link to your library. Store pages load quickly, and their layouts are simple and easy to read.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts )

Overall then, I'd say the EA app is definitely a step up, aside from the name of the thing, which is just flat-out bad. (I mean, "EA app," really? They don't even capitalize the word "app." It's terrible.) If for some bizarre reason you want to stick with the old Origin, you can, but probably not for long.

"We will be inviting you to make the move soon, and by the time you receive your invite, all your games and content, including games previously installed, will be ready and waiting for you on the EA app," EA said. "Your local and cloud saves will transfer forward ensuring you can pick up where you left off. Your friends list transfers, too, so you won’t have to worry about remembering all those player IDs."

That doesn't exactly scream "optional" to me, but based on my experience there's no reason not to just go ahead and make the move now. You can pick up the installer at ea.com (opens in new tab).