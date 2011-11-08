Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon is coming to PC

[VAMS id="GZJs4E3Ar6WW2"]

Earth Defense Force is a video game dedicated to the destruction of vast, oversized alien armies. In Insect Armageddon, the aliens are mostly giant ants. Some are giant spiders. Occasionally there are giant wasps. If you have a strong dislike for things with more than five legs, Earth Defense Force is either the most horrible or cathartic game of the year.

Destructoid bring news that it'll be hitting Steam "this holiday season" with three player campaign co-op, a six player survival mode. Combined with Serious Sam BFE, there's going to be some good old school co-op blasters hanging around this Christmas. See five new PC screenshots below. Arachnaphones, run, while you still can.